Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 359 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.05% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $95.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 29.38, a current ratio of 29.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.24 and a twelve month high of $127.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.98 and its 200 day moving average is $102.44.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.24. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $815,558.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,543,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

