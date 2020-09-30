Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 6,430 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,430 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRA. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 27,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 64,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 27,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRA. Piper Sandler raised ProAssurance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America cut ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

NYSE PRA opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $827.74 million, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.76. ProAssurance Co. has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $42.03.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $221.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.76 million. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is -24.69%.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

