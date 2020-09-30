Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 6,543 Shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,543 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KTB. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 108.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the first quarter worth about $226,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 45.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 2,356.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 412,435 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.67, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average is $19.92. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $43.24.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $349.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.27 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 734.11%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KTB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

