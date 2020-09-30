Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 840 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,699 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 385.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 393 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,011 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRTS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $133.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtus Investment Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.20.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP Francis G. Waltman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $2,861,600.00. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $137.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.05. Virtus Investment Partners Inc has a 52-week low of $55.37 and a 52-week high of $148.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a current ratio of 32.42. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.70.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The closed-end fund reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.19. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners Inc will post 15.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

