Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of Compass Minerals International worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 47,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $58.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.64. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.39 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $256.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMP. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

