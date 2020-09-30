Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 34.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 331.2% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 106.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBSS opened at $75.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $857.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.25. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.35 and a 52-week high of $107.86.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 22.92%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JBSS shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

