Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Standard Motor Products worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,284,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,937,000 after purchasing an additional 20,106 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 681,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,333,000 after buying an additional 51,314 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 7.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 522,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,521,000 after buying an additional 34,884 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 7.7% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 427,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,624,000 after buying an additional 30,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 382,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,895,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMP. TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. CL King upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

In related news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $233,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,162,082.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $312,373.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,104 shares of company stock worth $1,892,342. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SMP opened at $43.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.02. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $55.85. The company has a market cap of $981.97 million, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.73.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.30. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Standard Motor Products’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

