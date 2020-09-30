Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires New Stake in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in American Assets Trust by 23.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Assets Trust by 42.1% during the first quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

AAT opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $49.26.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $82.11 million during the quarter. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 12.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Assets Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 20,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.69 per share, for a total transaction of $493,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.06 per share, for a total transaction of $250,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 56,317 shares of company stock worth $1,410,574. Company insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

