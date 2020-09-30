Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires New Stake in China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of China Biologic Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $626,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 82.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 15,063.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 32.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 33,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of China Biologic Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Get China Biologic Products alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CBPO opened at $111.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.67. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $97.91 and a 1-year high of $119.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.41.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.17). China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 29.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that China Biologic Products Holdings Inc will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBPO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Biologic Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

About China Biologic Products

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO).

Receive News & Ratings for China Biologic Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Biologic Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.