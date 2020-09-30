Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires Shares of 17,025 Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDS. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 127.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,609,000 after purchasing an additional 665,337 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Telephone & Data Systems during the first quarter valued at $6,261,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 1,049.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 382,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 349,616 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Telephone & Data Systems during the second quarter valued at $5,226,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Telephone & Data Systems during the second quarter valued at $4,472,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Telephone & Data Systems news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $71,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,305 shares in the company, valued at $291,874.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDS opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.18. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $26.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 66.02%.

TDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telephone & Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Telephone & Data Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone & Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Telephone & Data Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telephone & Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.92.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

