Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys New Holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 29.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 187,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 42,619 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 28.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 2.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,115,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,166,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 8.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 514,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 38,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the first quarter worth $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.82 and a beta of 0.74. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $15.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MNR. ValuEngine upgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

About Monmouth R.E. Inv.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

