Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys New Position in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Acacia Communications by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Acacia Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $13,508,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Acacia Communications by 39.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 216,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,539,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Acacia Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $3,622,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Acacia Communications by 13.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

ACIA stock opened at $67.49 on Wednesday. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $69.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.91 and its 200-day moving average is $67.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 0.86.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. On average, research analysts expect that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACIA shares. BidaskClub lowered Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th.

In related news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $63,610.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric L. Fisher sold 3,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $233,749.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,959 shares of company stock worth $334,314 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

