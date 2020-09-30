Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys Shares of 10,595 Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $24.81 on Wednesday. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.11.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $259.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

