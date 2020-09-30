Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys Shares of 12,295 Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth about $381,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 308.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 32,911 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 22.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 100,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 73.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Northland Securities started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $31.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.30.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $452.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.41 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 93.10%.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

