Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys Shares of 1,493 Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COKE. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,061,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $238.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.99 and a 200 day moving average of $238.99. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc has a fifty-two week low of $188.08 and a fifty-two week high of $307.73.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 23.82%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

