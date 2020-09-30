Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys Shares of 5,744 Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 953,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,293,000 after purchasing an additional 62,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Albany International to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Albany International stock opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $90.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.78 and its 200 day moving average is $51.96.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Albany International had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $225.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.28 million. Research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.49%.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

