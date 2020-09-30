Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $302,000 in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Argo Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Argo Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Argo Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Argo Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Argo Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

ARGO opened at $34.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.21. Argo Group has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $70.89.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $436.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.90 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

In other Argo Group news, CEO Kevin James Rehnberg bought 32,000 shares of Argo Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,183,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,861.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Argo Group in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

Argo Group Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

