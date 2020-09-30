Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $314,000 in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,544,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,488,000 after acquiring an additional 63,192 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,201,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,640,000 after acquiring an additional 133,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 569,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,678,000 after acquiring an additional 310,837 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after acquiring an additional 172,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Barr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $489,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,871.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $47.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.08 and a 200-day moving average of $39.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $53.81.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

