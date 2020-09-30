Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $337,000 in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter worth $2,369,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 54,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 249.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPC. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

NYSE:EPC opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.68. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $38.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.16). Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $483.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

