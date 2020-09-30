Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $341,000 in Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 140.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 32.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 3,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $114,359.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.24 and its 200-day moving average is $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 1.91. Denali Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $39.22.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.90% and a negative net margin of 778.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

