Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $341,000 in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $531,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,405,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,945,000 after purchasing an additional 46,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $152,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,033.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $121,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,487,411.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTCT shares. BidaskClub downgraded NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Lake Street Capital downgraded NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

NetScout Systems stock opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.08, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $183.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.10 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 1.03%. On average, analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NetScout Systems Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.