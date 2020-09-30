Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $315,000 Investment in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVET. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 956.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Covetrus during the second quarter worth about $30,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Covetrus during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Covetrus during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 399.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Covetrus alerts:

CVET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Covetrus in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Covetrus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

In other Covetrus news, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 52,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $1,092,378.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,352.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Georgina Wraight sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVET opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06. Covetrus Inc has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $25.52.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.90 million. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 22.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Covetrus Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.