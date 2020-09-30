Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $339,000 Investment in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 404.1% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAGE. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded SAGE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded SAGE Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.84.

Shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock opened at $59.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.98. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $155.33.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.67) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.88 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.54% and a negative net margin of 6,869.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.28) earnings per share. Analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

