Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $344,000 Investment in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pra Group by 12,814.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,297,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,439 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 119.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,697,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,330,000 after acquiring an additional 925,095 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pra Group during the second quarter valued at $6,757,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 677,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,770,000 after acquiring an additional 95,238 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,461,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,527,000 after acquiring an additional 90,177 shares during the period.

Get Pra Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. Pra Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.57. Pra Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pra Group Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other Pra Group news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $63,161.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 220,785 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,063.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 39,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $1,703,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 274,195 shares in the company, valued at $11,768,449.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,564 shares of company stock worth $3,480,972. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pra Group from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pra Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

About Pra Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Pra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.