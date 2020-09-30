Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in National General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in National General by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in National General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in National General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGHC opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average of $24.80. National General Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $34.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.94.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. National General had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. National General’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National General Holdings Corp will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. National General’s payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

NGHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair cut National General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded National General from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on National General from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut National General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

