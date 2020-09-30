Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases New Holdings in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,200 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Tripadvisor by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

TRIP stock opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. Tripadvisor Inc has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The travel company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.01). Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Tripadvisor’s quarterly revenue was down 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tripadvisor Inc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRIP shares. BidaskClub lowered Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tripadvisor from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tripadvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

In related news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 24,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $543,870.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

