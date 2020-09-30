Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases Shares of 10,605 WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,605 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 40.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,403,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,281,000 after buying an additional 404,163 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 1,484.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 297,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after buying an additional 278,981 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 29.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 875,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,127,000 after buying an additional 196,980 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,874,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,718,000 after buying an additional 157,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the second quarter worth about $3,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

WSFS opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.97. WSFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $178.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.95 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. As a group, analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

