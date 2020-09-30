Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases Shares of 18,697 Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 17.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 22.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 7.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 264,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 9.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter.

ELY stock opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Callaway Golf Co has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $22.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.99.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Callaway Golf Co will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Compass Point lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

