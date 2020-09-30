Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $302,000 Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 92.1% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 67,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 32,494 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 64.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 17.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,339,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,245,000 after buying an additional 198,692 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 512.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 124,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $137.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.67 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 1.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.