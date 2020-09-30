Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $310,000 Position in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGLN opened at $74.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.45. Magellan Health Inc has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $81.04.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Health Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MGLN shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Magellan Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Magellan Health from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Magellan Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.33.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

