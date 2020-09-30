Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $315,000 Position in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,860 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 74.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank during the first quarter worth $66,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 26.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank during the second quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wedbush downgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of NYSE BXS opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.39. Bancorpsouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average of $21.18.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $261.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.16 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 19.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 29.48%.

Bancorpsouth Bank Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

