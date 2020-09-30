Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $341,000 Position in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMCH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 14.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 16,653 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 8.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,441,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,554,000 after buying an additional 44,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 4.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMCH. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of BMC Stock from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Benchmark raised shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BMC Stock from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.55.

Shares of BMCH opened at $41.58 on Wednesday. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $43.44. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day moving average of $26.32.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.42. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $979.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

