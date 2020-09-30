Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,190 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Knowles by 56.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,418,972 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,986,000 after acquiring an additional 511,776 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Knowles by 14.4% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Knowles during the second quarter worth about $678,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Knowles during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knowles during the second quarter worth about $5,771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KN shares. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Knowles from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

In other Knowles news, Director Donald Macleod acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.09 per share, with a total value of $150,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,284.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. Knowles Corp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $22.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.88, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average of $14.82.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.41 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Knowles Corp will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Knowles Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

