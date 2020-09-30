Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,795 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,538,000 after buying an additional 91,757 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,055,000 after buying an additional 46,186 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 33,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director V Daniel Robinson II sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $320,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,895.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph A. Santangelo purchased 3,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $93,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,750 shares in the company, valued at $615,212.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,400 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

NBTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.64.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $115.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.55 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 19.05%. Equities analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

