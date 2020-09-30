Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,285,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,566,000 after acquiring an additional 203,542 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 71.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,142,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,196 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 48.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,759,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,576 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 17.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,906,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,690,000 after acquiring an additional 434,959 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,083,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,659,000 after acquiring an additional 35,198 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE POL opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. PolyOne Co. has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $37.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.79.

Several research firms recently weighed in on POL. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PolyOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of PolyOne in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

