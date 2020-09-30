Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,974 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 52.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 66.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 721.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the second quarter worth about $111,000. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilltop alerts:

HTH stock opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.31. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.63. Hilltop had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $572.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $409,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 702,037 shares in the company, valued at $14,363,677.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HTH shares. TheStreet raised Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Stephens upgraded Hilltop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hilltop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.