Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 264,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,179 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $13,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Ingevity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 11.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ingevity from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Ingevity stock opened at $49.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 2.28. Ingevity Corp has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.80 and its 200-day moving average is $50.04.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Ingevity had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Corp will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

