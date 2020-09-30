Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Roth Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $8.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.94, but opened at $13.50. Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 268,370 shares traded.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, insider Laurent Humeau sold 19,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $371,041.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,991.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $873,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,849,535.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,467 shares of company stock valued at $3,357,291 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INO. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 342.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -188.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 10.06, a current ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.53.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.66). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.48% and a net margin of 1,291.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

