InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 310,525 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 17,669 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in InterDigital Wireless were worth $17,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shannon River Fund Management LLC grew its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC now owns 1,313,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $74,404,000 after purchasing an additional 103,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,079,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,277,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,759,000 after purchasing an additional 82,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,865,000 after purchasing an additional 33,006 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InterDigital Wireless alerts:

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $57.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.12. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $104.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that InterDigital Wireless Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 13th. InterDigital Wireless’s payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

Several research analysts recently commented on IDCC shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut InterDigital Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub cut InterDigital Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut InterDigital Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.40.

In other InterDigital Wireless news, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $54,477.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,747.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $40,579.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,633 shares of company stock valued at $374,281 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Wireless Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.