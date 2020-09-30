iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 149,152 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. State Street Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 81.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,728,000 after buying an additional 418,650 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,797.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.32 and a 200-day moving average of $39.84. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

