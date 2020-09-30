Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 18,158 Shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) by 72.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,158 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of Gold Resource worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GORO. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the first quarter worth $31,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Gold Resource in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Gold Resource in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GORO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. Gold Resource Co. has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $6.24.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.97 million.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.0033 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.