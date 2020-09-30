Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 95,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RIGL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,224,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 16,228 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 413,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 87,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 103,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.55.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.41. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $5.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.28 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 37.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Read More: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.