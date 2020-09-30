Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Stake in VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of VOXX International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOXX. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in VOXX International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 117,418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of VOXX International by 44.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VOXX International by 18.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 36,349 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of VOXX International by 108.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

VOXX stock opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $186.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. VOXX International Corp has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $8.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.43.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The auto parts company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $71.99 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Beat Kahli acquired 31,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $195,289.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 330,928 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,603. 19.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine raised VOXX International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

VOXX International Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services.

