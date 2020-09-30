Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 9,097 Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 246.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.70 and a beta of 0.43. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $29.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.67%.

DEA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $112,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $361,293.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $148,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,743,475. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

