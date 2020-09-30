Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 21,239 MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSGN. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in MSG Networks by 276.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 710,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,761,000 after acquiring an additional 521,509 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in MSG Networks by 250.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 117,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 83,627 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in MSG Networks by 192.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,383,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after acquiring an additional 909,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MSG Networks by 8.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 11,366 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSG Networks alerts:

In other news, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 7,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $74,208.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dawn Darino-Gorski sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $202,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,479 shares of company stock worth $971,058 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

MSGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of MSG Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MSG Networks in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of MSG Networks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of MSGN opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.81. MSG Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $18.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.92 million, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. MSG Networks had a net margin of 27.01% and a negative return on equity of 30.53%. The company had revenue of $152.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.26 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN).

Receive News & Ratings for MSG Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.