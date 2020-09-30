Jane Street Group LLC Has $184,000 Holdings in Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) by 162.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 20,670 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Modine Manufacturing worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 16,508 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 35,635.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 478,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 477,159 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 239,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 116,900 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. Modine Manufacturing Co. has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average of $5.15.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

MOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Modine Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.44.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

