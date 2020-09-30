Jane Street Group LLC Invests $179,000 in IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of IDEAYA Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDYA. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 151.1% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,226,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,940 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $18,915,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 410.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,009,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,342,000 after purchasing an additional 811,649 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $3,401,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $3,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

NASDAQ IDYA opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $343.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 23.42, a quick ratio of 23.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $19.97.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($2.42). On average, analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

