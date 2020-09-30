Jane Street Group LLC Invests $206,000 in AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 67,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 50.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 11,593 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter worth $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter worth $363,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 315.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 75,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter worth $98,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of AGFS stock opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39. AgroFresh Solutions Inc has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 28.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

