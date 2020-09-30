Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,135 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $47,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,453,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $564,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $44.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $899.83 million, a P/E ratio of 560.45 and a beta of 0.40. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $67.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.75 and its 200 day moving average is $49.91.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENTA shares. JMP Securities raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.86.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

