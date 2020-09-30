Jane Street Group LLC Sells 106,073 Shares of Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its stake in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 106,073 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the second quarter worth $51,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the second quarter valued at $76,000. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.89.

In related news, CEO Paul M. Rady sold 8,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $46,440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AM opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.96. Antero Midstream Corp has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $8.45.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $219.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.87 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 78.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

